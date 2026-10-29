Shilpa Rao shares glimpses of her interrupted performance from Bollywood Music Project, pens message for fans

Singer Shilpa Rao was one of the performers at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24, 2026. However, her microphone was switched off before she could finish her set, leaving several attendees shocked. Now, days after the incident, Shilpa has offered a glimpse of the performance that was cut short and shared a message for her fans.

Shilpa Rao shares her performance from Bombay Music Project

Shilpa Rao's performance at Bollywood Music Project.

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On Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video of her performance at the Bollywood Music Project. The singer was seen wearing a short, shimmery white dress as she performed her song Khuda Jaane from the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The audience could be seen singing along with her. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "I sing for you with all my heart...and that's all that matters."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans praised her performance. One comment read, "you look like Taylor Swift in this light." Another said, "you handled the situation with so much grace." A third fan wrote, "she performed with so much queen energy that day, I became a fan again." What happened to Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans praised her performance. One comment read, "you look like Taylor Swift in this light." Another said, "you handled the situation with so much grace." A third fan wrote, "she performed with so much queen energy that day, I became a fan again." What happened to Shilpa Rao at the Bollywood Music Project? {{/usCountry}}

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At the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project, Shilpa Rao was among the performers, alongside Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and others. Her performance was affected by technical problems from the beginning. After her first microphone malfunctioned, she waited for a replacement, only to face similar issues with the second one.

After performing a few songs, Shilpa was singing Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1 when her microphone was switched off for the first time. The interruption left her visibly surprised. The situation became more awkward when singer-songwriter Kutle Khan and his band, The Kutle Khan Project, began their performance on the other side of the stage while Shilpa was still there.

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When she returned to address the audience and thank them for their patience, her microphone was switched off again before Kutle Khan's performance began. Shilpa was left without a proper opportunity to wrap up her set, prompting an outpouring of support from fans who felt she had been treated unfairly.

After the event, Shilpa took to Instagram to share an emotional message, which read, "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever." Shilpa's husband, Ritesh Krishnan, also expressed his anger and disappointment, saying it was 'painful' to watch his wife being treated that way.