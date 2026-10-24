Shilpa Rao cut off mid performance at Bollywood Music Project, rushed off stage; attendees fume at disrespect towards singer
Shilpa Rao's mic was turned off, her performance cut short due to production delay. This left several attendees shocked at the Bollywood Music Project show.
Singer Shilpa Rao was one of the performers at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24. However, her performance faced delays and her mic was cut off midway during the set, shocking many attendees on Saturday. The singer tried to thank the fans for their patience but even her speech was cut short, which made attendees call out the utter disrespect shown towards her.
What happened at the show?
At the show, Shilpa Rao was cut mid song after Bollywood Music Project reportedly delayed the sets. She came mid way to say goodbye to the attendees and thank them for their support and love but even her speech had to be cut short with the performance of Kulte Project beginning while she was at one end of the stage. Kutle Khan started singing midway during her speech and her mic was switched off, angering fans and attendees alike.
How attendees reacted on social media
Several of them who saw what happened during the show took to X and called out the utter disrespect shown to Shilpa. One wrote, “Absolute disrespect to Shilpa Rao! Horribly managed Bollywood Music Project!” Another wrote, “ABSOLUTE RUBBISH ORGANISATION!!! I paid the ticket money only and only to see @shilparao11 You first give her a mic that doesn’t work, then again, AND AGAIN!! And then cut her performance mid-song, turn off her mic and stage lights because of your POOR TIME MANAGEMENT! Do better, and don’t organise events if you don’t have the caliber to do that, especially if this is your 10th year doing it MISERABLY! Shame on you!”
“Worst management by @bmp_live @shilparao11 was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutuley horrible production. Never seen before. I wish this never happens to any artist,” read another post on the platform.
About Shilpa Rao
Shilpa made her playback debut in 2007 with the song Tose Naina (Anwar) composed by Mithoon. She rose to wide prominence with Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008), followed by popular tracks like Ghungroo (War), Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), and Chaleya (Jawan). She won the National Award for Chaleya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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