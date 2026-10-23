Shreya Ghoshal recalls reworking Aashiqui 2 song Sun Raha Hai Na to match Shraddha Kapoor's character in the film

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has sung some of the most melodious songs in Bollywood over the last two decades. The National Award-winning singer opened up about her journey as a playback singer and more in a new chat for Billboard India, where she spoke about the memories of recording several songs for many films and how they have shaped her career. She recalled one song in particular from the 2013 album Aashiqui 2, which she had to re-record to match the character's journey.

Shreya Ghoshal opened up about her experience on recording a song twice for Aashiqui 2.

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When Shreya was asked whether any such situation arose in which a film's character provided additional context for her version as a singer, she said yes.

Why Shreya sang the song twice

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Shreya then gave the example of the song, Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, composed by Ankit Tiwari and penned by Sandeep Nath. She said, “When I sang for Aashiqui 2, Shraddha [Kapoor] was very new. I didn't know how she looks, but I think the context of knowing that she is not yet a professional singer… she is just singing in a club, where she gets noticed. She is yet to become the singer, so keeping it simple was very essential.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shreya added that she recorded the song first, and it was in her decorative style. After that, she got a call from Mohit Suri and Mukesh Bhatt, who asked her to see if she would match the tone of the character, who is still a newbie and does not have much style yet. Shreya added, “They know the film, and I didn't ask, because that day the director was not there in the studio. I was doing it on my own. I came back with that knowledge, and I re-sang it with absolute plain notes. Only two places I did some ornamentation. Everything else is very plain. But now, when I sing in concert, I add my interpretation. So, this is how having the context makes a difference in film songs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya added that she recorded the song first, and it was in her decorative style. After that, she got a call from Mohit Suri and Mukesh Bhatt, who asked her to see if she would match the tone of the character, who is still a newbie and does not have much style yet. Shreya added, “They know the film, and I didn't ask, because that day the director was not there in the studio. I was doing it on my own. I came back with that knowledge, and I re-sang it with absolute plain notes. Only two places I did some ornamentation. Everything else is very plain. But now, when I sing in concert, I add my interpretation. So, this is how having the context makes a difference in film songs.” {{/usCountry}}

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About her career

Shreya made her Bollywood singing debut with Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, at the age of 16. She has sung many songs over the years, such as Ye Ishq Hai (Jab We Met), Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Saathiyaa (Singham), Agar Tum Mil Jao (Zeher), Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath). Shreya also lent her voice to Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Barso Re (Guru), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Angaaron (Pushpa 2: The Rule), Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and Maatrubhumi (Battle of Galwan), among many others. She has so far earned many accolades, including five National Film Awards.