Singer Vishal Mishra pledges to help devotees reach home for Chhath Puja from next year

Singer and music composer Vishal Mishra has shared a new statement ahead of Chhath Puja. The singer, who hails from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, is aware of the many difficulties lakhs of devotees face when returning to their hometowns during the Chhath festival. Vishal has pledged to help them from next year onwards.

Vishal's statement on Chhath Puja

Vishal Mishra recently composed and contributed to multiple songs for the movie Toxic (Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram, Vishal wrote in Hindi, “Har saal Chhath Mahaparv par apne ghar lautne ke liye lakhon shraddhaluon ko kai tarah ki pareshaniyon ka saamna karna padta hai. (Every year, lakhs of devotees face several difficulties while trying to return to their homes for the Chhath Mahaparv)."

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“Agle saal se hum aur hamare sabhi saathi yeh sankalp lete hain ki jitna bhi sambhav ho sake, utne logon ko Chhath par unke ghar pahunchane ki koshish karenge. (From next year onwards, we, along with all our associates, pledge to make every possible effort to help as many people as we can reach their homes for Chhath)," he added.

Deep Dive What did Vishal Mishra pledge to do for Chhath Puja devotees? Vishal Mishra and his associates pledged to make every possible effort to help devotees reach their homes for Chhath Puja, so they can celebrate with their families. When will Vishal Mishra begin helping devotees travel home for Chhath Puja? Mishra said the effort would begin next year. He did not specify how the travel assistance would be organised. What travel arrangements has Uttar Pradesh announced for Chhath Puja? The Uttar Pradesh government said it would run additional buses from Delhi to districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh to help people travel for the festival. Officials were also directed to ensure passengers were not charged above the prescribed fare.

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{{^usCountry}} “Koi bhi Chhath Mahaparv par apne parivaar se door na reh jaaye, bas yahi hamara prayas rahega. (Our only endeavour will be to ensure that no one has to stay away from their family during the auspicious festival of Chhath)," he concluded. About Chhath Puja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Koi bhi Chhath Mahaparv par apne parivaar se door na reh jaaye, bas yahi hamara prayas rahega. (Our only endeavour will be to ensure that no one has to stay away from their family during the auspicious festival of Chhath)," he concluded. About Chhath Puja {{/usCountry}}

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Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from November 14-16 this year. Chhath Puja began yesterday, November 13, with the first ritual of Nahay Khay. It will conclude on Monday (November 16), with prayers and offerings to the rising sun, after which devotees break their 36-hour fast.

The four-day festival includes the rituals of Nahay-Khay, Kharna, the main Chhath Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Devotees fast and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun, expressing gratitude for life and sustenance on Earth.

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The Uttar Pradesh government will operate additional buses from Delhi to eastern districts of the state for Chhath Puja, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to put in place foolproof crowd-management and safety measures at major ghats to prevent accidents and other untoward incidents, reported PTI.

He also asked officials to arrange first-aid camps, ambulances and emergency services at major puja venues, coordinate with local organisers and seek assistance from Civil Defence, NCC and NSS volunteers.

"There must be no compromise on cleanliness, safety and public convenience during the festival," he said, directing senior officials to personally inspect the arrangements.