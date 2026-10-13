Sona Mohapatra asks Rahul Gandhi to ‘repair’ Himachal Pradesh before democracy: ‘Shocked by garbage-strewn hills, choking rivers’

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties are protesting in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In his latest post, the politician said that democracy would be ‘repaired’ with Gyanesh's resignation and a change in the government. Singer Sona Mohapatra responded to his post, asking him to focus on Himachal Pradesh first.

Sona Mohapatra responds to Rahul Gandhi

Sona Mohapatra had a public message for Rahul Gandhi.

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In one of his recent X (formerly Twitter) posts, Rahul posted a video, writing, “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin.” Re-posting it on her X, Sona added that she had recently visited Himachal Pradesh after nine years and was shocked by the state of affairs.

She wrote, “Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Indian National Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Rahul frequently visits the state for party campaigns, rallies, and organisational workshops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Himachal Pradesh is governed by the Indian National Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Rahul frequently visits the state for party campaigns, rallies, and organisational workshops. {{/usCountry}}

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Sona had also made a post questioning why protesters in Karnataka faced police action when the party was criticising the BJP for doing the same in Delhi. She deleted it after the Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar, posted that he’s looking into the matter, writing, “We cannot demand the right to protest in Delhi and deny it in Bengaluru. There will be no double standards.”

Sona Mohapatra on Nana Patekar

Sona was recently in the news for also supporting Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death. The actor had faced flak for her reaction to the news of his death, years after she had accused him of sexual harassment at the workplace. Sona questioned trolls about how else they think Tanushree would react after Nana’s death.

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“Death deserves dignity. So do the living. Mourning an actor is 1 thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India. Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood? #TanushreeDutta #MeToo #NanaPatekar,” she wrote in her caption.

Nana Patekar died in Goa at the age of 75 from cardiac arrest on October 8. Tanushree has since received flak for saying ‘evil dead’ in her reaction to the news. She had also posted a video, asking why she was expected to forgive someone who had never apologised to her or accepted his mistake.