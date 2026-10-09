Sona Mohapatra sticks up for Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar's death: ‘Demanding a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up?’
Sona Mohapatra pointed out that while the dead deserve dignity, so do the living. She posted a video supporting Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar's death.
Singer Sona Mohapatra has spoken up in support of Tanushree Dutta after Nana Patekar’s death. In a video she posted on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, she called out the hypocrisy of those celebrating Nana’s legacy to expect Tanushree not to talk about the sexual harassment she went through. The singer also hit back at those who claimed Nana deserved more respect for his philanthropy.
Sona Mohapatra questions what Nana Patekar fans expect from Tanushree Dutta
In her X caption, Sona wrote, “Death deserves dignity. So do the living. Mourning an actor is 1 thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India. Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood? #TanushreeDutta #MeToo #NanaPatekar.”
Mentioning that she has gotten used to being the most unpopular person in a room because she cannot keep quiet when something is wrong, she added, “Nana Patekar passed away yesterday, a celebrated actor, people are mourning him, understandably so. I have no issues with that. What’s disturbing me is the way people are attacking Tanushree Dutta. Seriously, what do you expect from her?”
Deep Dive
She mentioned that Tanushree faced a lot for calling out Nana publicly, saying, “This woman spoke up about her sexual harassment on sets with this gentleman. Fought an exhausting battle. Faced a public humiliation and professional consequences. And now, she’s supposed to forget her experience and perform what for you? Grief? That’ll comfort you?”
Calls out those criticising Tanushree Dutta
She called out women for joining in the cacophony of voices against Tanushree and slammed them, “Really? Is humiliating another woman your idea of engagement?” Sona also pointed out, “Dying shouldn’t erase uncomfortable chapters of someone’s life. You can celebrate an artist’s work, mourn his passing, and offer his family compassion. But you cannot demand that a woman rewrite her own history to make your mourning comfortable.”
Sona also pointed out that while Nana is celebrated for being ‘muffat’ (blunt), no woman would be for being ‘downright rude’. “Tanushree Dutta is entitled to her account of what happened. And if your compassion requires humiliating a woman who spoke up, it’s definitely not compassion. It’s your hypocrisy. Death deserves dignity, so do the living,” she said.
When an Instagram-user claimed that Sona was talking about a person who donated ‘most of his income to the farmers and the poor’ and questioned why ‘only one woman’ raised her voice against him, Sona wondered why charity cancels out misconduct, mentioning Jimmy Savile from Britain. She also pointed out that the question of ‘why only one woman’ was ‘troubling’.
Nana Patekar died in Goa at the age of 75 from cardiac arrest on October 8. Tanushree has since received flak for saying ‘evil dead’ in her reaction to the news. She had also posted a video, wondering why she was expected to forgive someone who never apologised to her or accept his mistake.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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