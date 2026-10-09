Film workers' body slams Tanushree Dutta for her ‘evil dead’ remark on Nana Patekar’s death: ‘Should have kept a check on your tongue’

Nana died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved and was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. A medico-legal case has been registered. Goa Police has also registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Tanushree Dutta has come under fire from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over her reaction to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar . The actor posted a video on social media on Thursday in which she appeared to use the phrase “evil dead” while referring to the news. AICWA has now hit back at her choice of words, accusing her of being insensitive at a time when the film industry is paying tribute to the veteran actor.

The association also spoke about Nana's contributions beyond acting, citing his Padma Shri and his work with the Naam Foundation, which supports the families of distressed farmers. It also mentioned his service during the Kargil War while remembering his contribution to the country.

Offering condolences to his family, AICWA questioned the timing and tone of Dutta’s video. "At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it," the statement read.

‘You should have kept a check on your tongue’ The association argued that making such remarks following a person’s death went against "basic humanity" and called for greater sensitivity during a period of mourning. A part of the caption of the AICWA post read, “To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue."

AICWA also took issue with Dutta mentioning her upcoming professional commitments in the video. "You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset," AICWA said.

What Tanushree Dutta said In her Instagram video, Tanushree said she had heard the news about Nana but wanted to focus on an event in Lucknow. She also suggested that media attention could shift towards "evil dead" by the evening. "I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…" she said before the clip cut off mid-sentence.

The video drew criticism from viewers who questioned the choice of her words and the timing of the post. AICWA subsequently issued its statement, adding to the backlash over her remarks.