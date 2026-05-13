Talwiinder faces backlash for joining Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem on stage at Toronto concert: ‘Shame on you’

Indian singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, known simply as Talwiinder, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after appearing at Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem’s concert in Toronto, Canada. While the crowd cheered for the unexpected crossover, a section of social media users has been slamming the singer. Several videos and images show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage. Talwiinder gets trolled On Tuesday, Talwiinder shared several images and videos from the concert in Toronto on Instagram. He shared the images with a caption that read, “Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic)." The videos and images show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, singing with him, hugging him, and even breaking into an impromptu dance. As the moments caught attention on social media, many people came forward to slam the singer for attending the concert. It comes after the strained India-Pakistan relations following the Pahalgam terrorist attack sparked fresh calls for a ban on Pakistani actors and musicians in India, and a ban on Indian talent collaborating with Pakistani talent.

Reacting to Talwiinder's videos and pictures with Raheem, one social media user tweeted, "Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic)." Another social media user wrote, “Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic)." One social media user slammed the singer and wrote, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.” Another wrote, “It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.”