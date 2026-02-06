Talwiinder says 'my world turned upside down’ after viral video revealed his face: People making content on it for views
Singer Talwiinder, known for his signature mask, faced a viral moment when an unmasked video from a wedding surfaced online.
Singer Talwiinder has been living a dual life for years, hiding his face behind a mask in his music videos and concerts. The singer built his career around his signature mask. However, his “world turned upside down” recently when a video showing him unmasked at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding went viral on social media.
Talwiinder talks about how the viral video affected him
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder spoke about the moment the video surfaced, revealing that nearly 500 people sent it to him. He said, “I woke up to the video and saw my face everywhere. I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it. I felt like my face was snatched away from me. My world turned upside down.”
He added, “On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views and likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece out of it. Even the person who gave the video to the media—why? For ₹5,000, ₹10,000, ₹50,000?”
The singer further emphasised that his music is meant for the ears, not the eyes. According to him, the mask shields him from the constant pressure of “always looking fly” and from being recognised in public.
Why Talwiinder’s appearance at Nupur Sanon’s wedding grabbed attention
Apart from the viral video revealing his face, Talwiinder also grabbed attention after being spotted spending time with actor Disha Patani, sparking dating rumours. The two were later seen walking hand in hand at the Lollapalooza 2026 concert, seemingly confirming their relationship. However, in the same interview, Talwiinder clarified that he and Disha are still getting to know each other and do not want to give in to the pressure created by rumours.
