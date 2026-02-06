Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Talwiinder says 'my world turned upside down’ after viral video revealed his face: People making content on it for views

    Singer Talwiinder, known for his signature mask, faced a viral moment when an unmasked video from a wedding surfaced online.

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 11:38 AM IST
    Written by Riya Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Singer Talwiinder has been living a dual life for years, hiding his face behind a mask in his music videos and concerts. The singer built his career around his signature mask. However, his “world turned upside down” recently when a video showing him unmasked at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding went viral on social media.

    Music star Talwiinder on viral video showing his face.
    Music star Talwiinder on viral video showing his face.

    Talwiinder talks about how the viral video affected him

    In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder spoke about the moment the video surfaced, revealing that nearly 500 people sent it to him. He said, “I woke up to the video and saw my face everywhere. I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it. I felt like my face was snatched away from me. My world turned upside down.”

    He added, “On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views and likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece out of it. Even the person who gave the video to the media—why? For 5,000, 10,000, 50,000?”

    The singer further emphasised that his music is meant for the ears, not the eyes. According to him, the mask shields him from the constant pressure of “always looking fly” and from being recognised in public.

    Why Talwiinder’s appearance at Nupur Sanon’s wedding grabbed attention

    Apart from the viral video revealing his face, Talwiinder also grabbed attention after being spotted spending time with actor Disha Patani, sparking dating rumours. The two were later seen walking hand in hand at the Lollapalooza 2026 concert, seemingly confirming their relationship. However, in the same interview, Talwiinder clarified that he and Disha are still getting to know each other and do not want to give in to the pressure created by rumours.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Music/Talwiinder Says 'my World Turned Upside Down’ After Viral Video Revealed His Face: People Making Content On It For Views
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes