Stebin Ben steals the show dancing to Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, wows in ivory sherwani at Hindu wedding with Nupur Sanon

For the Hindu wedding, Stebin chose a classic ivory-toned ensemble that blended tradition with his personal flair. He wore a cream kurta paired with an intricately embroidered sherwani coat, white pyjamas, and a matching turban, topped with a traditional sehra. True to his style, he accessorised with black sunglasses, a silver bracelet, and a sleek silver watch, adding a touch of modern charm to his otherwise traditional look.

Videos from the lively procession have gone viral, showing Stebin grooving to the iconic Bollywood tracks Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, surrounded by cheering loved ones. The infectious energy of the groom set the tone for a celebration full of joy and love.

Singer Stebin Ben brought his signature energy and swag to his Hindu wedding with Nupur Sanon , as he danced his heart out during the baraat in Udaipur, creating an unforgettable moment for his friends, family, and fans.

Stebein and Nupur's Christian wedding As per reports, Stebin and Nupur officially tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding ceremony on January 10, followed by their Hindu wedding the very next day, on the night of January 11.

While official pictures from their Hindu wedding rituals are still awaited, Stebin and Nupur made their wedding news Instagram official by sharing dreamy moments from their Christian wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "I did. I DO. I will… Always & Forever."

The couple got engaged on January 3, marking the start of their wedding celebrations. Their Udaipur wedding festivities spanned three days, from January 9 to 11, featuring a series of pre-wedding events, including haldi, sangeet, and a cocktail night, all leading up to their spectacular wedding ceremonies.