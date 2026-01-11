Search
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy look glamorous at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's wedding festivities. See pics

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 12:07 pm IST

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy picked blue as their colour of choice for their outfit while attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding festivities.

The wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur have been a star-studded affair. While the long-time couple got married in a private Christian ceremony in the presence of only close friends and family, they hosted a glamorous cocktail party where celebrities flocked to offer their best wishes.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding at Udaipur.(imouniroy/Instagram)
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding at Udaipur.(imouniroy/Instagram)

Sparkling bright in the sea of stars were actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who rocked the evening with their effortlessly chic looks. The BBFs captured selfies together at the venue and uploaded them to their respective Instagram stories.

Decoding Disha Patani’s look

The MS Dhoni star opted for a deep blue evening gown that blended classic elegance with modern sensuality. A deep plunging halter-neck cut framed her shoulders and collarbone, with a narrow keyhole cut at the front that adds a contemporary edge.

The form-fitting, backless dress flowed down to the floor and featured a thigh-high slit that allowed for movement while accentuating the sensuality of the look.

When it comes to accessories, Disha went with the less-is-more philosophy. She chose delicate drop earrings that catch the light, and a fine pendant necklace which rested just below the collarbone. Two slim wristlet bracelets on her left hand added shine without overwhelming the look. The ensemble was completed with sleek silver heels that elevated the look while maintaining balance.

Mouni Roy’s fashion choice

Mouni redefined elegance with her sartorial choice for the evening. The centrepiece of her look was a Grecian-inspired light blue gown with a single-shoulder cut, which was effortlessly draped over her slender frame.

The most eye-catching element of the ensemble is the metallic gold brooch on her left shoulder, which was complemented by minimal accessories. Mouni wore a wristlet and a ring that provided cool-toned contrast with the shoulder ornament.

