Talwiinder breaks silence on dating rumours with Disha Patani, reveals if he's in love: ‘Still figuring ourselves out’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently grabbed attention for her personal life after sparking dating rumours with singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, known simply as Talwiinder. Their joint appearances at Nupur Sanon’s wedding fuelled speculation about a possible relationship. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder has finally broken his silence on the rumours linking him to Disha. Talwiinder breaks silence on dating rumours with Disha Patani.

Talwiinder on dating rumours with Disha Patani Addressing whether he is indeed in a relationship with Disha, Talwiinder said, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.”

When asked if he now thinks about love and relationships, the singer replied, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

Talwiinder and Disha Patani dating rumours Disha and Talwiinder first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted spending time together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities in Udaipur. A week later, they were seen walking hand in hand in front of a live audience at Lollapalooza India 2026, leading fans to believe they were making their relationship official.

Before this, Disha was in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. The two reportedly parted ways in 2022 but are said to have remained cordial.

Disha Patani’s upcoming work Disha will next be seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar. It is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.