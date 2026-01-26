Disha Patani and Talwiinder hold hands, go public with their relationship at Lollapalooza India

The public appearance coincided with a major highlight of the music festival, as Talwiinder surprised the crowd by joining American singer-dancer Kehlani on stage. The Khayaal singer received loud cheers as he made his appearance, marking one of the event's most surprising moments. His on-stage collaboration added to the buzz surrounding his personal life, which had already been under the spotlight.

After weeks of speculation, actor Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder appear to have made their relationship official at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai. On Sunday, the two were spotted walking hand in hand in front of a live audience, effectively confirming the dating rumours that had been circulating on social media. Visuals from the moment quickly circulated online, drawing attention from fans.

Rumours about Disha and Talwiinder’s relationship first surfaced earlier this month when they attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. Interestingly, the two made conscious efforts to avoid being photographed together at the time. While Talwiinder was seen walking alongside Mouni Roy, Disha was spotted with another friend, fuelling curiosity rather than confirming the speculation.

Disha Patani was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff, and their pairing was among Bollywood’s most talked-about. The two reportedly parted ways in 2022, disappointing fans who expected wedding bells. Despite the breakup, Disha and Tiger are said to remain cordial, and she continues to share a close bond with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff.