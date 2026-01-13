Is Disha Patani dating Talwinder? Singer’s face finally revealed in viral video, fans say ‘Disha upgraded big time’

Last weekend, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben. The long-time lovers got married by Christian and Hindu rituals in beautiful ceremonies in Udaipur. Bride Nupur looked radiant as ever, while Stebin seemed very much in love. But apart from the newlyweds, two other rumoured star couples at the wedding went viral on the internet. The first were Kriti and her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia. The second, who have now become social media sensations, are actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder. Yes, the singer’s face has finally been revealed in a viral video from Nupur and Stebin’s wedding.

In a video from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s grand destination wedding, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani can be seen sharing a laugh with the other guests. But the reason why this video went viral is because Disha is holding on to the arm of a man beside her. The internet is now convinced that this man is none other than Punjabi singer Talwinder, who had kept his face covered with paint in public till this weekend, to keep it hidden so the focus is on the music and the emotion behind his songs. Before Talwinder, Disha was often linked to her good friend and fellow Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

Soon after this video of Disha and Talwinder went viral, fans gushed over the new rumoured couple. One such comment read, “At first I was thinking this was just a rumor, but now damn!!! MY BABY FINALLY MOVED ON from Tendua🥹❤️,” whereas another netizen claimed, “this wedding gave us one good tea. Ngl they look cute together. well done those who digged this doggedly.” A social media user stated, “Damn they r one hot couple. If this one reaches the alter disha definitely upgraded big time,” whereas another agreed, “Disha upgraded big time.”

After the wedding, Disha’s BFF Mouni Roy was snapped with Talwinder at the airport as they made their way back to Mumbai.