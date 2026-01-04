From Abhishek Bachchan to Disha Patani, Bollywood stars who have attended NBA matches in the past

Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at an NBA game at Madison Square Garden on Friday. They attended the match between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. They are not the first Bollywood stars to have interacted with the NBA world. In recent years, many actors and Indian celebrities have attended the games, as well as participated in initiatives to promote the sport in India. Let's take a quick look. (Also read: Gorgeous Deepika Padukone joins Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh for date night at NBA match, poses for selfies with desi fans) Abhishek Bachchan and Disha Patani have attended NBA matches in the past.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor was part of the launch of NBA's online merchandise in India, in partnership with Jabong. He was present in the 2015 All-Star Celebrity Game at the Madison Square Garden as a goodwill ambassador to the league.

Neha Dhupia

The actor attended a number of games in 2016. She also met Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Walt Frazier. Meanwhile, she was also at the launch of the NBA's regional website for India in April of 2016.

Disha Patani

The Malang actor attended a pivotal match in 2019, which return of LeBron James from his injury. It was the Lakers Vs Clippers match that she attended.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor has attended several NBA matches over the years. Notedly, when he was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani in 2010, he met the late Kobe Bryant. His father, Rishi Kapoor, had shared the pictures on Twitter.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Badshah

The three of them were spotted at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025. Sonakshi even showed her support for the New York Knicks by donning a blue Knicks t-shirt.