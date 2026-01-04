Gorgeous Deepika Padukone joins Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh for date night at NBA match, poses for selfies with desi fans

Actors and real life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating the New Year in New York. The two were spotted at an NBA game in the Madison Square Garden on Friday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh watched the game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Courtside with Ranveer and Deepika

Pictures and videos of the couple were shared online by a few desi fans who were also there for the match between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. The fans shot videos of Deepika and Ranveer from afar at first but later caught a chance for a selfie.

Deepika looked stunning in her black leather jacket and smokey eyes look. Ranveer was his usual, cool and fashionable self in a black coat and black beanie. Their daughter Dua was not with them.

Sharing the photos and videos, the fan wrote, “POV- The universe understood the assignment ✨🙏🏽 @aseth12 this night happened all thanks to you! Love you so much bro 🙏🏽🫶🏽 If you know me, you know I’ve been obsessed with two Bollywood actresses all my life- Aishwariya Rai and Deepika Padukone. I’m definitely the type to be star stuck, my heart stopped for a few seconds when I saw @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh ♥️♥️”

Deepika and Ranveer's pictures from their New York trip have been trickling on Instagram and Reddit. He is the man of the hour after the blockbuster success of his latest movie, Dhurandhar.

Deepika and Ranveer's career updates

The film has minted over ₹1200 crore worldwide, earning more than $17 million in US too. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer plays an undercover Indian spy in Pakistan.

Actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.

The film has already achieved huge box office success. It has become the "first Hindi film ever" to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its fourth week.

Made in two parts, the sequel is set to release in Eid 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan's King. She also has a film with Atlee.