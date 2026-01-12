Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben share 1st pics after Hindu wedding; Kriti Sanon holds sister's phoolon ki chadar. See pics

A photo showed Kriti along with her brothers holding the phoolon ki chadar (flower canopy) as Nupur walked under it towards the Stebin. In the last photo, their family members blessed them as the couple smiled.

In the photos, Nupur and Stebin were seen smiling as they took the pheras and exchanged garlands. He was also seen kissing her on the forehead in another photo. Nupur's sister-actor, Kriti Sanon , stood behind her as Stebin applied sindoor (vermillion) to her forehead in another photo.

Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben shared the first photos from their Hindu wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the duo posted the pictures, also featuring their family members.

Nupur and Stebin's wedding celebrations in Udaipur lasted three days, featuring festivities including Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies. The couple solemnised their union first with a Christian wedding, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held on Sunday.

Sharing the photos, the couple captioned it, "Tu mere kal da sukoon, tey aaj da shuker (You are my peace for tomorrow, and thanks for today) 11.01.2026 (infinity and nazar amulet emojis)." Reacting to the post, Kriti posted a red heart, a nazar amulet and a face holding back tears emoji. Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, among others, posted red heart emojis in the comment section.

The wedding was attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others.

On Saturday, the couple gave fans a sneak peek at their Christian wedding ceremony. Sharing photos on Instagram, Nupur wrote, “I did. I do. I will always & forever…(infinity, red heart and nazar amulet emojis)." The couple will host a wedding reception for the members of the film industry in Mumbai on Tuesday.