What will Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wear during his sex trafficking trial day? Here, have a look

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is preparing to face the long-awaited trial on serious federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The music mogul has been granted permission to wear civilian clothing during the trial instead of his prison-issued uniform.

Now you might be wondering what Puff will wear on his trial day? Court documents cited by People Magazine detail that on Wednesday, Combs’ legal team made a formal request for the 55-year-old to appear in court wearing non-prison clothing.

The Southern District of New York approved the motion, allowing him to have a limited wardrobe that includes up to five button-down shirts, five pairs of pants, five sweaters, five pairs of socks, and two pairs of shoes without laces.

Earlier, Combs appeared in court dressed in a tan jail uniform. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 5, and is expected to run for approximately eight weeks.

Combs confronts dozens of sexual misconduct lawsuits

Combs was hit with the charges stemming from a sweeping indictment that was filed in September 2024 and led to his arrest in New York City. Prosecutors accuse him of using his business and music empire as a front for trafficking sex and coercing his victims. One of the more disturbing claims includes orchestrating notorious “freak-offs” parties.

On April 15, Combs faced additional charges related to Victim-2, including another count of sex trafficking and one for transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied all the allegations brought against him. The latter carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday, Cassie Ventura, the estranged girlfriend of Combs, is one of the expected witnesses at the trial. Notably, in November 2023, Ventura filed another lawsuit against Combs for sexual assault. It was settled just one day after that case was filed.

Other individuals, referred to as Victim-2 and Victim-4 in court documents, are also scheduled to testify but will do so anonymously to protect their identities. Since Ventura’s lawsuit, dozens of additional lawsuits have emerged, alleging sexual misconduct by Combs.