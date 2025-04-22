Hailey Bieber intervenes in a worrying Justin Bieber clip. Netizens are blaming Diddy for ‘what he did to him’

The Coachella 2025 came in carefree until Justin Bieber was caught on camera smoking a joint near his teenage brother, Jaxon. The viral video was set to spark on social media, and the Grammys winner's vibe was not the only reason it jumped off; his 15-year-old sibling was beside him. Justin Bieber can be seen smoking a joint while Hailey pushes Jason away from the crowd.(X)

The viral video shows the 30-year-old pop star dancing with friends at the Indio, California, music festival, taking hits from a blunt. Meanwhile, his younger brother stands awkwardly nearby. That’s when Hailey Bieber steps in.

Hailey approaches the group, scans the scene, and gently places her hands on Jaxon’s shoulders. She guides him away from the cloud of smoke and into a different direction, clearly trying to shield him from the situation.

Netizens are divided over Justin Bieber's behaviour

“Is he smoking crack? Hailey Bieber needs to do an intervention..,” one user commented.

Another piped in, saying, “This is so scary.”

“He’s just a bit high and vibing to music why are we acting like we ALL are not like this at parties,” one user defended.

“Diddy needs life in prison for what he did to him,” one user chimed in, blaming Puff.

Earlier this year, Justin faced heat after acting “strange” at an event for Hailey’s skincare line, Rhodes Skin. He was also photographed smoking with comedian Dave Chappelle.

“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” a Bieber spokesperson told TMZ in February, calling the rumours “exhausting and pitiful.”

The same rep has also denied speculation about problems in Justin and Hailey’s marriage, calling reports that he’s “lost” nothing more than “clickbait stupidity.”

However, Justin was in high spirits earlier this month as he shared a playful moment with rapper Sexyy Red at her birthday bash despite the noise.