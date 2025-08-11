Will BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo make a comeback with a mini album in 2025? Here's what their agency says

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo will reportedly release a mini album this year. Soompi, citing a music industry insider, reported that the K-pop group will finish recording the new songs in the next two months. The group will release the album in November. BLACKPINK released the digital single JUMP on July 11.

Will BLACKPINK release new album this year?

As per the report, the group has already completed the photo shoot for their album jacket. They will finish their necessary production work soon. Quoting the insider, Soompi reported, “BLACKPINK has to release an album within the year. The original goal was to release it in October, but the schedule has been changed. They plan to release it in November and, if possible, perform on stage.”

What YG Entertainment has said

Reacting to reports of BLACKPINK’s comeback, the group's agency YG Entertainment said, “We will announce it later through official promotions.”

If the album release is confirmed, it will be BLACKPINK's first new album since BORN PINK (2022). BLACKPINK released the digital single JUMP on July 11, sweeping the top spots on music charts globally.

About BLACKPINK's current tour

Currently, BLACKPINK is on the DEADLINE world tour, which includes 31 concerts in 16 cities. The group started the tour with a concert at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in South Korea. The group has already completed the North American leg of the tour, which included performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

BLACKPINK will perform in London this week. After a break of over a month, the group will hold concerts in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan. Their concert will end on January 25, 2026, in Hong Kong.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, which debuted in August 2016 with the single album Square One, will also celebrate its ninth anniversary this year. They released several albums in the last few years, including Square Two (2016) and The Album (2020). BLCKPINK has collaborated with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, among others.