Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell in objectionable remarks case after skipping earlier summons; questioned for over 2 hours

Rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday over his alleged objectionable remarks during a concert. The singer-rapper was seen leaving the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office after spending two hours recording his statement. Honey exited the office amid tight security.

Honey Singh appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Yo Yo Honey Singh is alleged to have sung lines from an objectionable song at a concert.

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Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected Honey's request to appear before it on October 22. The summons was issued after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks during a concert, according to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. He is accused of making objectionable remarks during a performance, following which a complainant lodged a complaint with them.

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According to sources, Honey did not appear despite being summoned three times. He reportedly claimed that he was unable to appear because he was abroad. A senior Maharashtra Cyber official previously said that if Honey fails to appear this time, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him may also be initiated. The rapper sought additional time from the Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he failed to turn up for questioning on October 5.

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Complaint against Honey Singh

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, Honey's remarks during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, after which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. The rapper initially did not appear before the investigating officials as directed. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, Honey's remarks during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, after which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. The rapper initially did not appear before the investigating officials as directed. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects. Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them.

To protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, including YouTube and sharing platforms. It was also submitted that Honey sang two lines of the song at a public concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025.