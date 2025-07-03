25 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati: More theme-based shows like Amitabh Bachchan's that you ought to explore

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has completed 25 years since it first aired on TV. Back when it started, the quiz show might have ended abruptly, but thanks to Amitabh Bachchan's baritone voice and the way he backed the show even through his own bankruptcy moment, the quiz show continues and is stronger than ever after 25 years of being. In fact, it is one of the earlier TV shows that featured a prominent star and that has made it iconic over the years. At this point, we have various theme-based TV shows that are gaining as much popularity, especially in the Hindi TV world. You deserve to explore a few of them. Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Theme-based shows you need to explore if you like Kaun Banega Crorepati

The best from the Indian business/finance world come together, call themselves Sharks, and try to find out which start-up business to invest in. The idea has connected with the youth who have come up with creative ideas throughout the seasons.

Do you think you have the singing talent? Indian Idol is the platform to prove yourself! Singers like Arijit Singh, Abhijeet Sawant, and Rahul Vaidya have been a part of this show before making it big. The show often makes headlines for Neha Kakkar, but of course, talent speaks louder.

Like the name suggests, Dance India Dance is a dancing reality show that has introduced us to Remo D'Souza as the judge and dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal. In fact, many actors from the ABCD franchise films are chosen from this very dance-based show, and they match steps with legendary Prabhudheva in today's times.

Masterchef India

The cooking-based reality show Masterchef India has gained momentum with time. While Masterchef Australia remains iconic, the Indian version is just as loved for the innovative dishes and cooking techniques, and of course, the judging skills in the midst of all the challenges.

Bigg Boss

Like Amitabh Bachchan with KBC, Salman Khan stayed loyal to Bigg Boss and helped the Hindi version become iconic over the years. Now, there's an OTT version of the show, apart from it being expanded into other languages over the years.