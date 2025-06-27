5 riveting Korean thrillers to stream on OTT if you loved Squid Game 3

Netflix’s Squid Game series is among the highly popular Korean survival thrillers of all time. It garnered praise across the world with its dark themes and solid performances that turned the fortunes of its lead actors, including Lee Jung-jae. As Squid Game 3 premieres on June 27 with its final season, let’s revisit some other notable K-dramas that mix thriller with intense drama to serve you the best. From Lee Jong-suk’s W to Shin Ha-kyun’s Less Than Evil, here are underrated K-dramas that will leave you puzzled with their layered storylines and mind-bending twists. Squid Game and Missing 9

Top Korean thrillers to binge-watch if you liked Squid Game

Lee Jong-suk’s drama is an intriguing concoction of thriller, romance drama, and fantasy. Also, popular as W or W: Two Worlds Apart, this compelling drama is set in two worlds, one the real world and the second, a parallel world inside a comic. Featuring Lee Jong-suk as the hero of the comic world named Kang Cheol, the plot follows a young Olympic gold medalist whose life turns upside down when his entire family is murdered and he is framed for the brutal crime scene. The twist comes when both the comic world and the real world get intertwined with a fated encounter between Kang Cheol and a medical intern, Oh Yeon-joo. The series is a fascinating watch as you get to see sweet romance along with thrilling twists as a ‘revenge battle’ ensues between the protagonist and the masked antagonist.

Starring a promising ensemble cast of Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Seol, Park Ho-san, and Kim Gun-woo in the lead, this edgy thriller is based on Luther (British series). The story centers around a police detective with anger issues who embarks on a high-stakes hunt for a psycho killer. Shin Ha-kyun’s performance as a tough detective battling his own dark personality is among the highlights of this thriller drama. Whether it is the suspense of the killer or the baffling mind games, Less Than Evil is a great pick for thriller fans.

Baek Jin-hee and Jung Kyung-ho headline this enthralling survival drama. The plot traces the challenges and dilemma of a horrific plane crash and its eponymous survivors as they fight the odds while being stranded on a deserted island. Only one of them returns after a harrowing battle and recounts the painful past. Missing 9 depicts the emotional turmoil of crash victims. It is among the underrated Korean mystery thrillers.

The sequel to Save Me, this riveting thriller is a masterpiece for several reasons, including the well-crafted plot and fascinating characters. The star-studded ensemble features Uhm Tae-goo, Chun Ho-jin, Esom, and Kim Young-min in the main cast. Set in Wolchoori village, the story centers around a cult group and religious stereotypes. Packed with suspense and mystery, the series will not disappoint you and will instead keep you on the edge of your seat. So, grab your popcorn and binge-watch!

Starring Lee Seo-jin as a famous anchorman, Trap is a suspenseful thriller with an unconventional plot twist. The story revolves around an anchor whose family vacation goes awry after he loses his family in a series of mysterious events and gets entangled in a twisted hunt. Sung Dong-il essays the role of a brilliant and edgy detective named Go Dong-kook, who vows to help Kang Woo-hyu investigate the case and bring him justice.