Aavesham box office collection day 1: Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam action comedy earns over 3 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Aavesham box office collection day 1: The Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is directed by Jithu Madhavan. It is expected to perform well over the weekend.

Aavesham box office collection day 1: The Fahadh Faasil film recorded a decent opening day. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Malayalam film collected an estimated 3.26 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film is directed by Jithu Madhavan. Also read | Aavesham Twitter reviews: Fans are sure this will be Fahadh Faasil's highest-grossing film ever

Aavesham box office collection day 1: Fahadh Faasil plays a don in the film.
Aavesham box office collection day 1: Fahadh Faasil plays a don in the film.

Aavesham box office collection

Per the portal, Aavesham had an overall 73.57 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday – 62.97 percent for morning shows, 73.67 percent for afternoon shows, 78.85 percent for evening shows and 78.78 percent for night shows. The film registered the highest overall occupancy in Hyderabad with 94 percent.

About the film

Aavesham is directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. It stars Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu in key roles. Aavesham opened to positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised Fahadh's performance as Ranga and Sajin's as Amban.

The central plot of Aavesham revolves around a classic fish-out-of-water scenario, wherein three college students find themselves entangled in unexpected circumstances. Fahadh plays an eccentric Bengaluru-based don in the film.

Aavesham Twitter reviews

Fans think this will be Fahadh's highest-grossing film ever. One tweeted on Thursday, "Aavesham: super entertaining with so much comedy and action. Never seen before Fafa (Fahadh Faasil) in the most commercial way. Going to be the career biggest grosser of Fahadh Faasil and probably going to be the next 100 crore from Mollywood." 

Another wrote, "An action comedy entertainer with a simple storyline, FaFa as usual good performance.. comedy worked in most parts.. interval block fight sequence was soo good. This movie has some flaws and lags though but overshadowed by its some entertaining moments and good climax.”

