Aavesham X reviews: Fans are sure this will be Fahadh Faasil's highest-grossing film ever

Aavesham X reviews: Director Jithu Madhavan’s Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham released in theatres on April 11. The film, which is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, is receiving good reviews on X. Here’s how fans feel about the film. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil meets Sukumar for reading session; fans ask where's Allu Arjun?) Aavesham X reviews: Fahadh Faasil and the cast of the film

‘Entertainment overshadows the flaws’

One fan rated the film 4/5, stating that the film was filled with ‘many fun moments.’ They also wrote that the interval and climax gave them ‘goosebumps,’ writing, “Excellent performance from FahadhFaasil. Few lags were there in mid of second half but don't affect the flow much. Superb writing with a gripping screenplay....Another quality content from Romancham Director. Overall A super watch.... It's pure theatrical experience movie!!”

Another rated it a 3.5, calling it a ‘popcorn entertainer’ and writing, “An action comedy entertainer with a simple storyline, FaFa as usual good performance.. comedy worked in most parts.. interval block fight sequence was soo good. This movie has some flaws and lags though but overshadowed by its some entertaining moments and good climax.”

‘Reintroducing FaFa’

One fan predicted on X that it could be Fahadh’s career’s biggest grosser, given his performance, writing, “#Aavesham Super Entertaining with So much Comedy & action. Never seen before Fafa in a most commercial way. Going to be the career biggest grosser of #FahadhFaasil & probably Going to be the Next 100 Cr from Mollywood. Theatre watch in a packed Cinema house.”

Another wrote, “#Aavesham is literally Reintroducing Fafa. Man is literally having a whole ball of fun throughout. The last fight sequence has Varathan level build-up and he delivers! Those Chattambinadu call-back moments though.”

‘An above average entertainer’

While one fan liked Fahadh’s performance, they thought the film as a whole was just above average, writing, “#Aavesham show over. Abv Avg Entertainer. In first half ony interval block fight and couple of comedies worked for me along with fafa perfo. .But 2nd half is better and is landed safely to good/okayish enteryainer. (sic)”

Another thought that the character had the potential for a spin-off, writing, “Not an easy character but we ain't talking about normal human beings here. Ranga is madness and madness is Fahadh Faasil. Potential for a spin off or origin. The attitude and swag he holds for a mass character despite his weak physicality is a topic for case study.”

Fahadh’s upcoming work

Fahadh began his career by acting in ‘mass’ films like Kaiyethum Doorath but when they didn’t work, he took a break and came back stronger with content-rich films like Chaappa Kurishu. Aavesham gives him the chance to don a massy avatar again, with the makers pitching it as his ‘re-introduction.’ Fahadh will reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telugu. He will also star in Paattu and Maareesan in Malayalam, apart from Vettaiyan in Tamil.

