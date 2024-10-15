Actor Jayasurya denies sexual abuse allegations during interrogation, calls himself 'living martyr'

Jayasurya interrogated

According to a report by Manorama, the Kerala police interrogated the actor on Tuesday in connection with the rape case filed by a female colleague. For questioning, he was summoned to the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am.

“I completely deny the allegations. This is a fabricated case. I don't even need anticipatory bail," he said.

The actor added, “It's alarming that people are making such false accusations against anyone. At least I have a platform to make my case. Many others don't do this. It could destabilise many families."

A report by Mathrubhumi, quoted him as saying, “I am facing two false accusations. A woman has been talking in various places, implying that it is me, but later, she has denied it on several instances.... I will fight this legally until the accusations against me are proven false. I believe I am a living martyr".

Accusations against Jayasurya

The Kerala police had registered a second sexual assault case against Jayasurya after a woman actor accused him of molestation inside a movie set near Kerala's Thodupuzha during 2012-2013. Following the complaint, the Kerala government appointed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the claims.

A new FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jayasurya was registered at the Karamana police station. Section 354 C of the IPC, which deals with voyeurism, has also been invoked against the actor.

These accusations have surfaced amid the release of the Hema Committee report, which put the spotlight on multiple sexual assault allegations within the Malayalam film industry. Several female actors associated with the Malayalam film industry are opening up about their experiences after the Hema committee report revealed widespread sexual abuse in Mollywood.