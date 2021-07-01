Anna Ben’s Malayalam comedy Sara's on marriage and pregnancy to release July 5 on Amazon Prime, trailer unveiled

Anna Ben starrer upcoming Malayalam comedy Sara’s will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime July 5, it was announced on Thursday. The announcement was made with the release of the film’s trailer.

An unconventional romantic comedy, the movie is a light-hearted take on how society and family pressurizes young couples in matters concerning relationships, marriage and pregnancy.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also stars Sunny Wayne, Siju Wilson and Aju Varghese among others.

Popular for her work in films such as Helen and Kapella, this will be Anna Ben’s maiden direct-OTT release.

In an interview to The Hindu, Anna opened on Sara’s, calling it an “entertainer with drama, music and humour".

The film is about a woman’s choice and freedom to have a child or not.

Talking about the film, she said, “I found the subject interesting. Stories told from differing perspectives make me curious. This is a family-oriented film, but it is thought-provoking as well. The response to a girl’s freedom of choice is mixed. It is not always seen positively, even today. This topic is addressed in a lighter, entertaining manner.”

The film also stars Anna’s father Benny P Nayarambalam in a key role.

On sharing screen space with her father, she said: “ “I never imagined I would act with Pappa in a film. Although he has always wanted to act, he put it off for writing. Jude pushed him to act. Earlier this year, he appeared in Aashiq Abu’s segment in the anthology film Aanum Pennum. But Sara’s will be the first time his character appears for a considerable time."



