Aparna Balamurali gets uncomfortable as fan touches her, angry fans react 'one should not cross their limits'

Actor Aparna Balamurali is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Thankam. Along with the film’s team and co-star Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna recently attended a promotional event at a college where a student touched her, without consent. A video of the incident has left fans furious on social media. Also read: Aparna Balamurali reacts to National Film Award win for Soorarai Pottru

In the video, Aparna looked very uncomfortable when the student made her stand up, and tried to put his arm around her for a picture. Appalled by the behavior, Aparna moved away. She seemed extremely disturbed.

The student immediately apologised for his behaviour and even explained why he did what he did. He folded his hands. However, none of the college authorities on stage reacted to his behaviour.

A college student misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali during the promotion function of Thangam movie. @Vineeth_Sree I'm surprised about your silence 🙏 What the hell #Thankam film crew doing there.

@Aparnabala2 #AparnaBalamurali pic.twitter.com/icGvn4wVS8 — Mollywood Exclusive (@Mollywoodfilms) January 18, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on Twitter, “There are social conventions to be observed in public so that incidents like this do not happen. It's happening much too often all over the country. Our education authorities please take note." “One should not cross their limits, surprisingly none of the film personalities didn't come to her rescue and condemned the incident. Very unfortunate,” added another one.

Someone else also tagged the Kochi police account on Twitter and wrote: “Please look into this. It is a clear violation of an individual’s personal space.” Several others also pointed out nobody came to the rescue of Aparna in this uncomfortable situation.

Last September, two female actors from the Malayalam film Saturday Night were harassed by the public in a promotional event in a mall in Kochi. Photos and videos from the event had gone viral on social media.

Sharing the ordeal, one of the actors wrote on social media, “After the event, I and one of my co-stars were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn't even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you've watched in the video."

Meanwhile, actor Aparna Balamurali was recently seen in Malayalam film Kappa, alongside Prithviraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON