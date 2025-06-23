Diljit Dosanjh’s Detective Sherdil ending explained: How did Boman Irani's Pankaj Bhatti really die?

Detective Sherdil (available on Zee5 via OTTplay Premium), starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, is all that people can talk about currently. The film, starring Diljit and Boman Irani in the lead roles (with actors like Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Pandey and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles), sees the latter die early on in the movie. What seems like an open-and-shut case is, in fact, much more than what meets the eye. The ending takes you back to Detective Sherdil's skills and how he (almost) solved the mystery the first time around, only to let time also play its role in unravelling the mystery. Diljith Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil

PS: Major spoilers ahead.

Detective Sherdil spotted the unusual

Back when he had started the investigation, Detective Sherdil kept stating, "Laal rang mein chupa laal rang." While not many understood what he was hinting at, it was revealed in the very last scene. This traces back to his first time in the house, when he had noticed an unusual red stain on a painting. This was Sherdil's first clue about what could have gone wrong. Slowly but surely, he lets the truth unfold with the actions of the suspects in the case.

How did Detective Sherdil find out who really killed Pankaj Bhatti?

Detective Sherdil pressured the suspects by putting them under house arrest. He observed their actions and reactions during the time. Slowly, he built the case and found out what exactly went down on the day of Pankaj Bhatti's murder. It all began with an explosion, but really, a lot happened way before. It started with Bhatti upsetting his greedy family with his changed will.

Chunky Pandey's Bodhi Mama also gave out a huge hint by stating he heard a gunshot from the house. The scenario became clearer when Arjun Tanwar's Purvak started running from the family and went into hiding. He played snitch, and Bhatti confronting his family led to his demise by the most furious family member who hatched the plan in the first place.

She is the least suspected member because of her 'beloved daughter' image, but was the prime example of Bhatti's saying, "Paisa rishton ko bighaad deta hai." Expecting a good share in the will, when she learned that her boyfriend Purvak was named highest in the will, Banita Sandhu's Shanti sought revenge. And she got it by killing her father in fury, while covering it up with the help of her wealthy family.

The first clue unlocked the mystery

The biggest clue that unlocked the mystery was Bhatti's driver also being killed. CCTV footage revealed him being taken away by a person in a hoodie. This was the first clue that a partner-in-crime was still in hiding.

The way Purvak took on the murder blame upon him easily was the biggest hint that he was just being framed. That is where Sherdil understood that the partner-in-crime was indeed the helper of the house Falak (Kashmira Irani) who got involved in the murder and helped the wealthy family from outside. Her blaming Purvak simply confirmed his suspicion. And just like that, Sherdil solved the murder mystery from point A to point Z.