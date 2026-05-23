Drishyam 3 actor Ansiba Hassan accuses Tiny Tom of 'character assassination', forcing her to quit AMMA

Ansiba Hassan is basking in the praise for her performance in Drishyam 3. The actor plays Anju George in the film, the daughter of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal. However, the actor has now accused fellow actor Tiny Tom and some members of the artists' body AMMA of subjecting her to "character assassination and communal abuse", thereby forcing her to resign from the organisation. (Also read: Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India; Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film grosses ₹76 crore worldwide in 2 days) Ansiba Hassan, Meena, Mohanlal and Esther Anil in a still from Drishyam 3.

What Ansiba Hassan said In an interaction with Reporter TV and several other channels, as reported by press agency PTI, the actor said that another member of the organisation had informed her that Tom had branded her a "jihadi", accused her of attempting religious conversion and spread rumours about her personal life. She also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity.

The actor said she had submitted her resignation to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on February 21, citing personal reasons and work pressure, but had privately informed the organisation's secretary about the actual issues behind her decision.

She further claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA had lodged a false police complaint against her and alleged that neither the organisation's president nor other responsible office bearers stood by her during the controversy.

Tiny Tom rejects accusations "I have been going through severe mental stress. There has been a limit-crossing character assassination campaign against me," the actor has claimed, adding that she did not wish to pursue legal action. Rejecting the allegations, Tom, however, said Hassan's claims were based on hearsay.

"Someone else has said that I made such remarks against her...that's what she said.. I am a person who works sincerely and speaks openly," he told the media. The actor added that AMMA's executive committee would take an appropriate decision on the matter.

Ansiba's Drishyam 3 is currently running in theatres. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios present the film. This is the third instalment of the hit franchise that sees Georgekutty struggle to hide a dark secret from the police force. The film follows the events of Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021). As per the makers, the film has collected over ₹50 crore worldwide on its opening day alone.