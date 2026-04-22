TV actor Vipul Roy files police complaint against maid for alleged ₹7 lakh burglary in foreign currency, gold, diamonds

Television actor and host, Vipul Roy, filed a complaint against his maid for allegedly stealing foreign currency, along with gold and diamonds. The complaint was filed in Mumbai on Tuesday, and the police said they’re gathering information on the maid before taking action. Vipul Roy's complaint alleges that currency and jewellery was stolen from his cupboard.

Vipul Roy files complaint over alleged burglary TV actor and host Vipul filed a complaint against a maid he hired from an online platform. He has accused her of stealing ₹5 lakh in foreign currency along with ₹2 lakh in gold and diamond ornaments from his residence in the Khar area, as per the police. In his complaint, Vipul mentioned her name as Dipali Kharwa, as per PTI.

Vipul claimed that Dipali had previously worked at his home several times, and he hired her again a few days ago. In his complaint, he alleged that when he was about to go out to work, he checked the drawers of his cupboard. He stated that he realised that several valuables were missing. The actor filed a complaint against her after he returned from abroad, as per the police.

According to the news agency, Vipul mentioned in his complaint that 30 notes of 100 dollars, 7000 dirham, 14,500 Thai baht collectively worth ₹5 lakh, along with a silver bracelet worth ₹85,000 and gold diamond rings worth ₹1.25 lakh were stolen. Police told the agency that they are gathering information on Dipali before taking any action against her. The actor hasn’t posted about this on social media.

About Vipul Roy For the unversed, Vipul was pursuing his Hotel Management studies when he was selected for India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. He was a finalist on the show. He began his TV career with the show Tujko Hai Salaam Zindgi in 2007. In 2009, he hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge with Maniesh Paul.

Vipul gained fame for playing Sr. Inspector Bhola Pandit on the show F.I.R. He has since acted in shows such as Chehra, Jeanie Aur Juju, Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Dr Madhumati On Duty, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape, and the web series Booo Sabki Phategi. The actor also debuted in films with Akshay Kumar’s 2022 film Bachchhan Paandey.

Vipul dated US citizen Melis Atici before getting engaged to her in 2018. They married in December 2021, and their daughter, Iris, was born in September 2022.