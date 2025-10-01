Varun Dhawan reveals why he once started drinking with Maniesh Paul on set at 7 am: ‘By 2 pm, we were slurring’

Actor Varun Dhawan recently recalled one of his ‘wackiest moments’ on a film set. He revealed that there was a time when he began drinking as early as 7 am to get into character for a scene in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. However, by the afternoon, he was slurring so much that he couldn’t even manage to shoot it. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun reflects

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun was asked about the ‘wackiest moment’ on a film set. The actor admitted it was when he was shooting a scene with Maniesh Paul during Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022). He revealed that for the climactic showdown with Anil Kapoor, where his character had to deliver a speech after getting drunk, he actually started drinking with Maniesh at 7:30 in the morning to slip into the role.

Varun said, “During that climax scene with Anil sir, when they are renewing their vows, I get drunk and I give a speech. So we were supposed to be drunk. We started at 7:30 am. So Maniesh and I started drinking in the morning, and by 2 pm, we were slurring.”

Varun said that he had to then sober up, but since they did not finish the scene, he had to do the same process the next day as well. “And the next day, the shoot continued, so we had to drink again,” he added.

Varun’s next film

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf and will be released on October 2. The film will narrate a story of Varun and Janhvi teaming up to make their exes, Sanya and Rohit, jealous. They will be seen going to their wedding functions, leading to drama, emotion, confusion and chaos.

The film is clashing with Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. During the #Varunsays session on X, one of his fans asked him about the box office clash, writing, “Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (Are you scared of Kantara) #varunsays.”

To which, Varun responded, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. (Release dates are set by the production team. But we're just focusing on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh.) I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating.” Varun was last seen in 2024’s Baby John, which didn’t perform well at the box office.