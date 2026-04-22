Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film crosses ₹75 crore midweek

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.20 crore net in India on Wednesday, as of 7 PM , taking its domestic total to ₹75.95 crore . The film collected ₹6.75 crore on Monday and showed a spike on Tuesday, bringing in ₹8 crore. Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.75 crore from its premiers and ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. It brought in ₹19 crore and ₹23 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film is performing well even on weekdays and holding steady after the expected dip on Monday due to reduced footfall. It remains to be seen how much it collects in a week.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar -starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on Friday with paid premieres on Thursday. The film has since held its own at the box office and has crossed the ₹75 crore mark when it comes to domestic collections.

Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Tabu Tabu reunited with both Priyadarshan and Akshay after the 2000 hit Hera Pheri for Bhooth Bangla. Talking about their reunion after 25 long years, Akshay told the press ahead of the film’s release, “This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan sir that you won't have this complaint.” Tabu and Akshay have known each other for more than three decades, since before they entered films.

About Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Apart from Akshay and Tabu, it stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan and Akshay’s second horror comedy after the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Rohan Shankar, who worked on the screenplay and dialogues of Bhooth Bangla, told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. The experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.” Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on April 17.