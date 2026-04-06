Tabu recalls how Akshay Kumar used to take her to dance classes on bike 39 years ago, still insists on waking up at 4 AM

Actors Tabu and Akshay Kumar might have first worked together on-screen in the 1996 Tu Chor Mai Sipahi, but their friendship dates back longer than that. At the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay revealed that he has known Tabu for close to 4 decades, and she remarked that he hasn’t changed at all over the years. (Also Read: Ekta Kapoor was shocked when Akshay Kumar returned cheque for a failed film: ‘Nobody has done it in 31 years’) Akshay Kumar and Tabu at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla in Mumbai. (AFP)

Tabu on her friendship with Akshay Kumar Tabu was asked if Akshay has changed at all since she knew him, and she said, “He is the same; he still wakes up at 4 AM and will insist on jogging at 5 AM. He still says, don’t eat this or that. That has not changed at all.” She also commented that she has worked in eight films with Priyadarshan, but he hasn’t changed either.

Akshay also revealed that he met Tabu 39 years ago when they would attend a dance academy together. “I would like to tell you all something about Tabu and me. I have known Tabu for 39 years. We used to go dance academy together to learn dance,” he said, as she added, “He used to pick me up on a bike.”

Tabu and Akshay have since worked together in Hera Pheri (2000), which was also directed by Priyadarshan. They have now reunited after 26 years for Bhooth Bangla.

Recent work Tabu was last seen in the 2024 series Dune: Prophecy, in which she played Sister Francesca. She also starred in the comedy film Crew and the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Akshay was last seen in the 2025 films Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, as well as a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa.

Tabu and Akshay will soon star in Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar. The film is releasing in theatres on April 17 with paid previews on April 16 from 9 PM. Akshay also has Haiwaan lined up with Priyadarshan, a remake of Oppam with Sai Ali Khan. He has Welcome To The Jungle and Golmaal 5 also lined up for this year.

Bhooth Bangla tells the story of Akshay’s character inheriting a haunted bungalow and finding ways to sell it. He also orchestrates his wedding in a village where no one marries because of the evil entity Vadhusur. Some fans have called the film the return of OG Akshay, while others have criticised the filmmaker and actor for references to old dialogues and scenes.