Dulquer Salmaan says online criticism does not affect him as much as it used to. The actor, who has faced his share of negative comments on social media, has learnt to look at them differently over the years. In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, he spoke about how he has stopped letting such opinions get to him and, instead, uses the criticism as a reason to take up roles that push him out of his comfort zone.

Dulquer Salmaan on using criticism as motivation

Dulquer Salmaan reveals why online criticism no longer gets to him and how it influences his career choices.

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Dulquer admitted that criticism can still get to him, but he has become better at looking beyond it. "I think it affects me less over time because I've realised there's no real logic behind it. My intent has always been to do great cinema and take up great roles. I don't think I'm insincere as an actor, whether I'm doing a good film or not. Yet, I receive a certain amount of negativity, which I've now realised all actors go through," he said.

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Interestingly, Dulquer feels that some of the criticism has influenced his choices as an actor. Instead of avoiding roles that people might doubt him in, he is now more willing to take them up and prove himself. "If there's a section of people who believe I can't do something, I want to tackle it or attempt it," he explained. "My choices have also been influenced by that. I take up films and characters that scare or challenge me, and I think that helps me grow as an actor. I don't carry as much angst anymore."

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Dulquer Salmaan's next film Aakasamlo Oka Tara

{{^usCountry}} The actor will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a Telugu emotional drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. Dulquer plays Krishna, who becomes a strong support for Kalpana, a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite the lack of encouragement around her, she remains determined to pursue her ambition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a Telugu emotional drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. Dulquer plays Krishna, who becomes a strong support for Kalpana, a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Despite the lack of encouragement around her, she remains determined to pursue her ambition. {{/usCountry}}

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The film features debutant Satvika Veeravalli in the lead role, while Shruti Haasan plays an aerospace scientist. The story follows Kalpana's journey as she tries to make her dream a reality, with Krishna standing by her through the challenges. Aakasamlo Oka Tara has received a U/A certificate and is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The film is clashing in theatres with Tamil release OM, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Dulquer's father Mammootty.

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Speaking about the clash, at a pre-release event for Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Dulquer Salmaan said, “It’s a blessing to have two Malayalam actors in one house, with my straight Telugu film and my dad’s straight Tamil film releasing. Both of us are equally happy, and it’s a very special moment for our family.”