Enjoyed Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders? Binge-watch these acclaimed series right now

Vaani Kapoor's Mandala Murders has been garnering much attention ever since it dropped on Netflix on July 25, with its twisted storyline and mysterious vibes. If you have already watched the show and need more such intriguing dramas for your late-night binge-watching, we have put together a list of series that have garnered critical acclaim and are available to watch on OTTplay Premium. From Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops Season 2, which gave us an exciting dose of espionage thrills, to Pankaj Tripathi solving another gruesome case in Criminal Justice Season 4, catch more interesting titles here. Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

Notable series to binge-watch now

Special Ops

Season 2 of this espionage thriller series recently made its OTT debut, focusing on AI-driven threats to India's digital infrastructure. Agent Himmat Singh and his team are seen battling cyber-terrorism in this new season, exploring the dangers and potential political disruptions. The story revolves around a high-profile kidnapping, a mole within the RAW, and a businessman aiming to exploit India's digital payment system.

Criminal Justice

This series was first released in 2019, and Season 4 of the legal drama dropped in 2025. Pankaj Tripathi is seen reprising his role as Advocate Madhav Mishra, solving another gruesome case. Season 4 revolves around a murder in a family, where a middle-aged doctor is accused of killing his lover, who was a nurse, while his wife and daughter are caught in the crossfire. Madhav Mishra returns to defend the doctor.

The Broken News

Season 2 of this newsroom drama series secured much viewership last year. Featuring an impressive cast of Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Taaruk Raina, The Broken News garnered much attention. In Season 2, we saw the intensified rivalry between the two media giants, exploring themes of power struggle, fake news, journalistic ethics, and more in a high-stakes environment.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

This series is a biography of Harshad Mehta, a notorious stockbroker and the key figure in the 1992 scam that sent shockwaves through the nation. Harshad Mehta was involved in a scam of ₹30,000 crore, as per reports. The incident exposed significant loopholes in the Indian banking and stock market systems. The titular role was played by Pratik Gandhi in the series.

Undekhi

Another thriller drama with a gruesome murder case, mysteries, and rigorous investigations. This series follows a fictional family of the Atwals. After a dancer is murdered at their lavish wedding function, the powerful family comes under the scanner. The interesting part is that not just the police, but a film crew is also investigating the Atwals on their own to unravel more secrets about them.

TVF Pitchers

The story revolves around four friends who quit their corporate jobs, jto focus on their dreams of entrepreneurship. TVF Pitchers tracks their journey and struggles to set up a start-up business. The series will be especially relatable to those seeking to pursue their ambitions and goals in life.