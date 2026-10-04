‘None of us will get even half of 300 crore’: Producer Fahadh Faasil opens up about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s box office success

In 2026, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil also found major success as a producer with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. The film has grossed more than ₹330 crore worldwide at the box office. In a recent interaction, Fahadh spoke about the film’s success and clarified that its gross collection should not be conflated with the remuneration received by individual team members.

‘I won’t even get half of this ₹ 300 crore’

Fahadh Faasil co-produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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Speaking with Cue Studio, Fahadh said that he would not personally receive even half of the ₹300 crore being discussed in connection with the film’s collection. The actor-producer also credited the entire team for the film’s success rather than taking the credit himself.

He said, “None of us will get even half of this ₹300 crore that they are talking about. That is the gross collection. Anyway, the fact that Bethlehem has been a success is something that makes me very happy and proud. It is not just me. There is Girish (director), Shyam (producer) and Dileesh (producer). I see this as a collective success of all of us. I don't see it as my success alone.”

While discussing the film, Fahadh also revealed his favourite scene. He picked the re-creation scene involving a photograph of Mamitha Baiju’s character, Ashley. He said, “In Bethlehem, the re-creation scene based on Mamitha's photograph is my favourite. It worked tremendously for me when I saw it. Such techniques have not been used much in films. I liked it a lot.”

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s box office performance

{{^usCountry}} Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened during the Onam season and went on to become a major box-office success. According to Sacnilk,the film's worldwide gross is around ₹330.19 crore, with an India net collection of ₹164.25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened during the Onam season and went on to become a major box-office success. According to Sacnilk,the film's worldwide gross is around ₹330.19 crore, with an India net collection of ₹164.25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The film was released in theatres on August 21 and stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film's story follows a young couple's relationship and the complications that arise as the couple navigate love, family and societal expectations.

Directed by Girish AD, the romantic comedy also features Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Srinda and others. The film's screenplay was written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey.

The film was produced by Bhavana Studios, along with Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. After a successful theatrical run, the film was released on JioHotstar on October 2.