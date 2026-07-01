'What Wild Stone ad is this?' Fans slam Yash's Toxic teaser for overshadowing female cast, call it a 'cringefest'

The new Toxic teaser, titled Ladies & Ladies, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse of all the female leads in the film. These include Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Earlier, all promotional material for the film, including its first official teaser, had focused almost entirely on the main male lead, Yash, while largely ignoring the female cast. Yash-starrer Toxic will release on August 26.

After fans expressed frustration over the lack of focus on the women in the film, the makers unveiled a new teaser featuring the female cast. However, while many expected the teaser to satisfy fans, several viewers pointed out that even in a teaser meant to introduce the film's leading ladies, Yash dominated the screen time.

'Toxic needs to be careful from CBFC' The reaction to the new teaser has been mixed, to say the least. Many viewers have also objected to one of the dialogues featured in the teaser, while others questioned whether Geetu Mohandas had full creative control over the film, saying they found it difficult to believe that a female director helmed the project.

A fan expressed concern over the teaser's controversial nature and wrote on Reddit, "Man what was that 😅🎬📈 Toxic needs to be careful from CBFC." Questioning whether Toxic was shadow-directed by Yash, another fan wrote, "I am pretty confident that yash has shadow directed this film." Another comment read, "i can’t convince myself that this film was written and directed by a woman it’s SO painfully obvious that this movie is only going to cater to the male gaze."

'What Wild Stone ad is this?' Another viewer questioned how the film caters to women audiences. The comment read, "Someone was saying that this movie is for women. I don't know how!?" Another fan made a hilarious observation and compared the teaser to a men's deodorant commercial, writing, "What in the wild stone ad is this?"

One more comment questioned the teaser's closing dialogue — "Don’t forget the predictable spectacle of men and their c**k.” — and wrote, "Also what was that closing line. Cringefest 😭😭."