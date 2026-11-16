HT Exclusive: Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar recalls anxiety after Oscar selection and why Marathi cinema deserves a bigger audience

For director Santosh Davakhar, having Gondhal chosen as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards was a moment he had hoped for, but the announcement also brought a wave of responsibilities. Calls, paperwork and technical formalities soon took over, leaving little room to soak in the achievement. Made in 2025, the Marathi film has since travelled to international audiences, bringing its story to viewers beyond India. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Santosh and the cast revisit the film's Oscar journey, recall their time on set and share their thoughts on how Marathi cinema is evolving.

Santosh Davakhar on Gondhal's Oscar selection

Gondhal director on Oscar journey, Marathi cinema's challenges and the need for fresh storytelling.

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The Oscar selection was a moment of celebration for the team, but it also brought a series of responsibilities that had to be taken care of almost immediately. Santosh recalled how the constant calls about technical requirements, submissions and other formalities made the days following the announcement quite overwhelming. “After it was selected, continuous calls started coming in regarding technical requirements, submissions and congratulations. I experienced so much anxiety over the tight timeline that I couldn't sleep and had to consult my doctor,” he recalled.

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Interestingly, Santosh had a feeling that Gondhal would be chosen even before the announcement was made. On November 16, two days before the official announcement, he had taken to Instagram to reveal that the film would not be available on OTT for six months. Looking back, he said, “On November 16, two days before the announcement, I had already posted on Instagram that I would not release the film on OTT for six months because I had a strong feeling the film would be selected as India's official entry.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the Oscar journey has been special for Santosh, managing the campaign alongside his regular work has been another experience altogether. The filmmaker said he is learning something new at every stage, especially as Gondhal marks his first film. "This is my first film, and I am learning through this whole experience," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the Oscar journey has been special for Santosh, managing the campaign alongside his regular work has been another experience altogether. The filmmaker said he is learning something new at every stage, especially as Gondhal marks his first film. "This is my first film, and I am learning through this whole experience," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gondhal receives encouraging response at international screenings

Gondhal has already travelled to international audiences, with screenings held in London, Manchester and Los Angeles. Santosh said the response in Los Angeles was particularly encouraging, especially during the interactions that followed the screenings. “Audiences in Los Angeles really loved the film during screenings and Q&A sessions. They asked detailed questions about the characters, why India chose this film over Bollywood titles and why specific character layers were written. We have a strong product and feel confident about its reception,” he said.

Santosh also believes that films made in different Indian languages deserve an equal chance to represent the country on international platforms. Referring to Gondhal and Angh by Theja Rio as India's two films in the International Feature Film category this year, he said he hopes one of them makes it to the winning stage. The Nagaland-set film Angh won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, earning a direct qualification for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

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Meanwhile, Gondhal has also found appreciation among members of the film industry. Recalling the support, Santosh said, “Jitendra Joshi travelled from Thane to Pune to watch it in a theatre. Madhur Bhandarkar insisted on seeing it in theatres with his family, and Riteish Deshmukh spoke with me for 30-40 minutes, praising the film.”

Gondhal team discusses the changing face of Marathi cinema

The conversation also turned to the challenges facing Marathi cinema, particularly when it comes to getting audiences into theatres. Santosh believes the industry has plenty of stories to tell and has found appreciation beyond Maharashtra, including among audiences in Gujarat and Rajasthan. However, he feels that the viewing choices of Marathi audiences themselves often work against the industry's theatrical growth.

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"Marathi cinema has always been known for good content, attracting Gujarati and Rajasthani audiences as well. However, Marathi audiences often prefer watching Marathi films on OTT while reserving theatre visits for Hindi releases, which limits box-office returns and production budgets," he said.

Actor Anuj Prabhu pointed to another challenge: the tendency to follow a successful film's formula rather than explore fresh stories. Citing the impact of Sairat, the actor observed that its success led several filmmakers to revisit similar rural love stories instead of taking risks with different subjects. "Previously, when a film like Sairat succeeded, 10 to 20 films followed the exact same rural love story formula instead of innovating," the actor said.

However, the actor feels that Marathi cinema is gradually moving beyond this pattern, with filmmakers exploring different genres and stories. “Recently, diverse films like Raja Shivaji, Devmanus 2 and Dashavatara have made strong box-office numbers, proving that varied content works,” the actor added.

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Actor Yogesh Sohoni added that this willingness to experiment is also creating opportunities for Marathi stories to travel beyond their traditional audience base. “Different experiments are happening in Marathi cinema now, helping bring our culture and scripts to global audiences,” the actor said.

About Gondhal

Gondhal is a thriller set against the backdrop of a traditional midnight ritual, which also gives the film its name. The film has already earned recognition on the festival circuit, with Santosh Davakhar winning the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee, revealed that the film was chosen as India's entry for the 2027 Oscars from among 33 contenders. Following the announcement, the film has returned to theatres. Running for 117 minutes, the Marathi film is written and directed by Santosh and features Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni and Nishad Bhoir in key roles.