IFFI 2024 to introduce Best Indian Debut Director Award, encourage young blood

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to take place from November 20 to 28 in Goa, is gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of cinema. With the theme 'Young Filmmakers - The Future is Now,' IFFI 2024 promises to showcase the brightest new voices in film, while also celebrating the legacy of Indian cinema.

Legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the Festival Director, unveiled key highlights of this year's event at a curtain raiser event at the National Media Centre (NMC) in New Delhi.

The festival, a prestigious member of the FIAPF – accredited 'International Competition Feature Film Festivals' group alongside Cannes, Berlin, and Venice, will feature a line-up of over 180 films from 81 countries.

The festival promises a dynamic mix of new-age talent, industry legends, and global cinematic diversity. The theme of IFFI 2024, ‘Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now,’ underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of world cinema.

While addressing the media, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju said this particular festival is very important to us because through this festival “we are charting out a completely new path.”

"First time in the history of the film festival we have started this tradition of handing over the festival to the industry that's at the helm of this entire initiative and efforts. So, now you have Shekhar Kapur, the festival director, who has taken over the responsibilities of being the festival director despite all his multiple commitments. That's how this festival is a milestone and a game changer because now you have the festival of the industry being completely run and led by the industry," he added.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan also highlighted that the festival will showcase emerging filmmakers with a special emphasis on the youth-driven creativity that is reshaping the industry.

In line with this, the 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow' initiative has been expanded to support 100 young talents, up from 75 in previous editions.

Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi quipped, "The flute cannot be heard in the drum; a separate stage has to be made for unveiling the talent that our nation has."

A new 'Best Indian Debut Director' award will also be introduced, recognising outstanding filmmaking talent from India.

This year, the festival introduces 'IFFiesta', an exciting entertainment zone designed to engage young audiences.

Powered by District and Zomato, IFFiesta will feature curated live performances, food stalls, and cultural experiences, located at the Riverfront next to Kala Academy.

The festival aims to enhance youth participation and offer an interactive platform for attendees to explore various forms of art, music, and cinema.

IFFI 2024 will also pay tribute to four iconic figures in Indian cinema, celebrating their centenary anniversaries with special screenings, exhibitions, and audio-visual performances.

Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao will be honoured for their immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Restored classics of their iconic films, including Awara (1951), Hum Dono (1961), Devadasu (1953), Dadasaheb Phalke's Kaliya Mardan (1919), Amitabh Bachchan's debut movie Saat Hindustani (1969), and Seemabaddha (1971) will be screened at the festival.

In a bid to foster international collaboration, Australia has been named the 'Country of Focus' for IFFI 2024. The festival will feature a dedicated selection of Australian films, with participation from leading Australian filmmakers.

United Kingdom will be featured as the 'Treaty Country', showcasing British cinema through a curated package in collaboration with the British Film Institute.

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will helm IFFI 2024 as the Festival Director, bringing his expertise and vision to the event. Kapur, known for his landmark films such as Bandit Queen, Masoom and Mr India, will oversee the festival's programming, focusing on innovation and inclusivity.

IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 15 world premieres, 3 international premieres, and numerous Indian premieres. The festival has also introduced new sections such as 'Rising Stars', showcasing emerging directors, and 'Mission Life', a segment dedicated to eco-conscious cinema.

In the spirit of fostering talent, the 'Film Bazaar', South Asia's largest film market, will feature more than 350 film projects, offering a platform for filmmakers to connect with industry professionals.

IFFI 2024 will be the first edition to offer "accessible programming" for people with disabilities. Partnering with Svayam, a pioneer in accessibility, the festival will ensure that all venues will be wheelchair accessible and that films will feature "audio descriptions" and "sign language interpretation".

This year's festival will showcase films at 6 additional theatres, including locations in Madgaon and Ponda, bringing the total to more than 270 screenings across Goa. Additionally, inflatable theatres will be set up for an immersive viewing experience at various locations.

Industry luminaries such as AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Mani Ratnam, and Australian filmmaker Philip Noyce will host over 25 masterclasses, providing invaluable insights to aspiring filmmakers.