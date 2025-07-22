India's first LGBTQ film Badnaam Basti to screen at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will feature the restored version of India's first LGBTQ film Badnaam Basti for its special Pride Celebratory Night in August. (Also read: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2025: Superboys of Malegaon, Pataal Lok S2 lead the nominations; see full list) Badnaam Basti starred Nitin Sethi and Amar Kakkad.

About the film

The film was released in 1971 and was directed by Prem Kapoor. The Nitin Sethi, Amar Kakkad, and Nandita Thakur-starrer follows a driver bandit named Sarnam who rescues Bansuri from assault. He later hires temple worker Shivraj, creating an interconnected relationship between the three.

The film was believed to be lost after its brief appearance in festival circuits but a 35mm print was accidently discovered in the archives at the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art in Berlin by two US curators: Simran Bhalla and Michael Metzger -- in 2019. They were searching for work by a different director with the same surname and chanced upon the prints of "Badnaam Basti", according to an article in The Guardian in December 2024.

The film's legacy

The legacy of the film, which was quite forward for its times for its homo-erotic undertones, will be honoured by this rare showcase, followed by the Australian premiere of We Are Faheem and Karun, a tender queer love story by acclaimed filmmaker Onir, according to a release here.

This year, IFFM will screen nearly 75 films that reflect themes of inclusivity spanning gender, race, sexuality, disability, and women’s representation.

Speaking about the festival's commitment to representation, IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said, "At IFFM, we believe cinema has the power to connect and create conversations. It is our responsibility to reflect on the world we live in, with all its beautiful diversity. This Pride Night is not just about celebrating queer identity but also reclaiming the space that has long been denied to LGBTQIA narratives in Indian cinema. Through films like Badnaam Basti and We Are Faheem and Karun, we honour the past and embrace a future of inclusive storytelling."

The 16th edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from August 14 to 24. The LGBTQ Pride Night is scheduled for August 22.