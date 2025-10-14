Kangana Ranaut says films like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara can be ‘crucial for stopping tribal conversion’

Kannada star Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has been creating a stir at the box office, earning widespread acclaim from both critics and industry peers. Now, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has joined the list of admirers, and praised the franchise for its portrayal of the Dev culture. Kangana Ranaut took to social media to praise Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

Kangana lauds Kantara franchise

Kangana gave a shout-out to Kantara franchise on Tuesday while responding to a social media user who shared a video showcasing the Dev culture of the Himalayas. The social media user had praised Rishab for depicting a similar tradition from the South, to which Kangana responded with her appreciation.

The social media user shared, “What Kantara has shown is reality. Until I saw this movie, I wasn’t aware of South India, but believe me, everyone born in the Himalayas has felt and seen things beyond imagination. The Dev culture here is truly divine, and this movie beautifully shows the vastness of Hinduism and the deep connection people have with their local deities. Kudos to you @shetty_rishab sir for bringing such a marvellous project.”

Kangana stumbled upon the tweet following which she gave a shout-out to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara in her response. The actor turned politician responded, “Very nice, such films can be crucial for stopping tribal conversion also.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, it takes audiences back in time to explore the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual. The film further expands on the rich lore and mythology that formed the heart of the first instalment.

Set in the 4th century AD, the film traces the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. It has been earning widespread praise for its stellar performances, striking visual effects, and powerful storytelling. The movie has also received appreciation from industry members including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, and Anupam Kher, as well as cricketer KL Rahul and actor Suniel Shetty. The film has raked in over ₹439 crore in India so far. The film was released on October 2.