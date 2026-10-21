Kerala CM VD Satheesan wanted to talk to Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju after Bethlehem Kudumba Unit moved him, writes a rare review

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has been busy ever since he took office in May this year. He took time out of his busy schedule recently to watch a film with his daughter. On his Facebook and Instagram pages, the CM posted a rare review praising Girish AD’s recent release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. He also wrote that he wanted to speak with the film’s leads, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, over the phone, but could not get in touch.

Kerala CM posts rare review of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan was all praise for Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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On his Facebook and Instagram, CM Satheesan wrote that he enjoyed watching Bethlehem Kudumba Unit recently with his daughter, “Due to a busy schedule, I had stopped my routine of watching at least one movie a month. Yesterday, after a long break, I finally sat down and watched a film in one go. My daughter, her friend, and I thoroughly enjoyed Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.”

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“What sets this film apart is its treatment; it never felt dull for a single moment. I could instantly connect it to my own childhood—the rural landscapes we used to see, the people there, the simple lives they led, the affection they shared, and their tender romances,” he further wrote, adding, “It was a film that kept me completely captivated. Once it ended, I found myself wondering why I had waited so long to watch it.”

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Wanted to speak to Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju

{{^usCountry}} CM Satheesan was impressed not just by the leads but also by all the characters in the film. “It wasn't just the lead characters who stood out; even those who appeared in only one or two scenes made a strong impression. It gave me plenty of laughs and, at times, even brought a touch of sadness—I enjoyed it thoroughly from start to finish. This film is a testament to excellent teamwork,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM Satheesan was impressed not just by the leads but also by all the characters in the film. “It wasn't just the lead characters who stood out; even those who appeared in only one or two scenes made a strong impression. It gave me plenty of laughs and, at times, even brought a touch of sadness—I enjoyed it thoroughly from start to finish. This film is a testament to excellent teamwork,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He ended his note by revealing that he wanted to speak to Nivin and Mamitha over the phone, but couldn’t get in touch with them. “I don’t usually write reviews after watching a movie, but I decided to share my thoughts because I enjoyed it so much—it was truly refreshing. I called the director, AD Girish, and the actor, Sangeeth Prathap, to congratulate them. I couldn't reach Nivin Pauly or Mamitha Baiju by phone. Along with them, another person who left a lasting impression on me is Glikson—poor Glikson! Congratulations to everyone who worked on this film.”

Girish, Nivin, Mamitha, and other members of the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit team thanked the CM for his review. The film was released in theatres on August 21 for Onam and opened to rave reviews. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar. With a worldwide gross of ₹331.09 crore, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. The age-gap romance that tells the story of a college student falling for her much-older neighbour. As their secret romance brews, the couple will have to battle judgement from society.