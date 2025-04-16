Menu Explore
Kiccha Sudeep finally starts shoot for futuristic Billa Ranga Basha

ByLatha Srinivasan
Apr 16, 2025 05:29 PM IST

Director Anup Bhandari's Kannada film Billa Ranga Basha with Kiccha Sudeep has begun shooting after a delay.

Director Anup Bhandari’s next Kannada project with Kiccha Sudeep titled Billa Ranga Basha has been delayed for a while now. The movie finally went on floors on Wednesday much to the delight of Sudeep’s fans. Sudeep and Anup Bhandari worked together on Vikrant Rona and are now teaming up again for this film produced by Niranjan Reddy and Chaithanya Reddy.

Filming for Billa Ranga Basha, a collaboration between director Anup Bhandari and Kiccha Sudeep, has commenced after delays.

Billa Ranga Basha back on track

Director Anup Bhandari in a statement said, “The shoot for Billa Ranga Baasha has officially commenced. We’re currently into the first schedule, which spans 20 days and features one of the major action sequences of the film. The production design team has been working on multiple sets, and the first of them is now complete and in use.”

The first look from the film was also released where we see Sudeep in some snowy mountains looking mean and fierce. The story is said to be set in 2209 AD and there are pics of iconic monuments like the Taj Mahal and Statue of Liberty lying in ruins.

What is the movie about?

The movie is said be made on a large-scale given its futuristic look and according to Sudeep, is said to be 10 times more adventurous and action-filled than Vikrant Rona. The director also added that once this 20-day schedule wraps up, they’ll be taking a break before moving into the second schedule. This will also allow time for further preparations and set work.

Kiccha Sudeep’s last release was Max in December 2025. Earlier director Anup Bhandari had said about the collaboration, “Niranjan Reddy wanted to collaborate with me after Vikrant Rona and we met before during the post production of HanuMan which they produced. When I told that my next will also be with Kichcha Sudeep and narrated the premise of Billa Ranga Basha and the world it is set in, he was thrilled. They wanted to mount their next project on a big scale.” Billa Ranga Basha is said to be a two-part movie and there’s high expectations from the audience.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kiccha Sudeep finally starts shoot for futuristic Billa Ranga Basha
Follow Us On