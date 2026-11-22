A South Korean court has ordered Gold Medalist, the agency representing actor Kim Soo Hyun, to pay 875.17 million won (approximately $600,000) to Cuckoo Electronics and Cuckoo Homesys over a dispute involving their advertising contracts. The companies had taken legal action after pulling advertisements featuring the actor following the controversy surrounding his personal life. However, the court dismissed all claims against the Queen of Tears K-drama actor, holding his agency responsible for the payment.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Cuckoo ad controversy: Court orders agency to pay 875 million won, dismisses claims against actor. (tvn) more less

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The Seoul Central District Court's 25th Civil Division, presided over by Judge Kwon Ki Man, delivered its decision on November 20. Gold Medalist has been directed to pay 260.38 million won (approx $193,460) to Cuckoo Electronics and 614.79 million won (approx $456,785) to Cuckoo Homesys. The court also rejected a separate lawsuit filed by Cuckoo International Berhad, Cuckoo Homesys' Malaysian subsidiary.

Why the court ruled in Cuckoo's favour

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According to JK News, the court ruled that Cuckoo had valid grounds to terminate some of its advertising contracts with Gold Medalist. It found that certain agreements had been affected by a breach of the model's duty to maintain dignity, while in other cases, the trust between the parties had broken down.

As a result, Gold Medalist must refund a portion of the modelling fees it had already received. The ruling holds the agency responsible for its obligations under the advertising contracts, not Kim Soo Hyun personally. The court has dismissed all claims against the actor in this case.

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Kim Soo Hyun at the press conference in 2025 addressing the allegations against him.

How the advertising dispute began

{{^usCountry}} Kim Soo Hyun had been the face of Cuckoo Electronics for nearly a decade. The association came to an end in 2025, after allegations surfaced that the actor had been in a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The actor died at the age of 23, reportedly due to suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kim Soo Hyun had been the face of Cuckoo Electronics for nearly a decade. The association came to an end in 2025, after allegations surfaced that the actor had been in a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The actor died at the age of 23, reportedly due to suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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As the controversy grew, Cuckoo removed advertisements featuring Kim and approached the court, seeking more than 2 billion won in damages. There was also a development in the police investigation in July 2026. Police decided not to refer the case against Soo Hyun over alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusation charges, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish the allegations.

FromBio had also filed a lawsuit

The Cuckoo dispute is not the only advertising case involving Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist. On November 13, the 14th Civil Division of the Suwon District Court delivered its verdict in a separate lawsuit filed by health supplement brand FromBio. The court ordered the actor's side to return around 1.1598 billion won (approximately $861,725) in modelling fees.

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FromBio had signed Soo Hyun as its brand ambassador in October 2024. However, it stopped using advertisements featuring him the following year after the allegations surfaced. The court observed that “the allegations in this case prevented the defendant from maintaining a positive and trustworthy image,” adding that “as a result, promotional activities for the product could no longer be carried out”.

Kim Soo Hyun's legal representatives later clarified that the verdict should not be seen as a finding of wrongdoing against the actor. They said the court had neither held him personally responsible nor found that he had breached the contract. According to his team, the amount was a refund of modelling fees for the period during which FromBio could not use the advertisements. They also confirmed that an appeal had been filed.

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Meanwhile, legal disputes involving other advertisers, including Eider, Classys and Trendmaker, are still pending. The courts are yet to deliver their decisions in those cases.