L2 Empuraan OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film

JioHotstar has announced the global streaming premiere of L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film released in theatres on March 27 this year. (Also Read | Former DGP R Sreelekha slams Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan for violence, politics: ‘Wanted to leave the theatre’) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: The sequel to Mohanlal's successful Lucifer released in theatres on March 27.

When and where you can watch film

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), JioHotstar shared a post which read, "L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on JioHotstar. #Empuraan #JioHotstar #EmpuraanOnJioHotstar #Mohanlal #PrithvirajSukumaran #MalayalamCinema #Mollywood #EmpuraanMovie #Lucifer2 #EmpuraanL2 #L2E."

Mohanlal also shared a similar post on X. The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh.

L2 Empuraan row

After its release, the film found itself amid a controversy over the portrayal of the alleged Gujarat riots. L2 Empuraan makers decided to remove 17 portions from the film. Mohanlal also issued a statement acknowledging that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the team had decided to remove such references.

About L2 Empuraan

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. In it, Mohanlal returned as Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj reprised his role as Zayed Masood, this time with an extended screen presence. The film is written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

The film's production began in October 2023 in Faridabad and later moved to locations like Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala. The film was released in five languages. The first instalment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide. It is touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema. In less than a month, the film earned over ₹105 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com.