Former DGP R Sreelekha slams Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan for violence, politics: ‘Wanted to leave the theatre’

Former DGP R Sreelekha reviewed Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan on her YouTube and slammed the film for violence and politics. According to an OnManorama report, the ex-IPS officer claimed the film ‘sends a wrong message to people’. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal's film grip remains firm, makes ₹101 crore) Former DGP Sreelekha reviewed L2 Empuraan on her YouTube and criticised it.

Sreelekha on L2 Empuraan

Sreelekha reportedly said on her YouTube channel that she decided to watch L2 Empuraan because she enjoyed the 2019 prequel Lucifer. However, she was unhappy with the film because it ‘tried to spark communal tensions’ by ‘misrepresenting the 2002 Gujarat riots’. Sreelekha also pointed out the makers’ hypocrisy wherein Mohanlal’s character calls ‘narcotics a dirty business’ but also ‘constantly murders people’ to stop said business.

As the report translated, she said in Malayalam, “Empuraan is probably one of the most-hyped movies in recent times. I didn’t want to watch it and wanted to leave the theatre halfway through. People criticised Marco for its violent scenes. But no one’s calling out the glorified violence in this film that affects kids and society in general.” She also claimed to like Mohanlal, calling Prithviraj a ‘good actor’.

She then added that Mohanlal’s recent films have ‘disappointed her’ as she was once a police officer. She also said she feels ‘sad’ watching him play criminals or smugglers. Sreelekha had watched the film before it was re-edited, so she called out some scenes, stating, “There are several scenes depicting violence against women and children. These scenes are deliberately included to misrepresent the politics in Kerala.”

For the unversed, Sreelekha is the first lady IPS officer from Kerala, she retired in 2020 as the Director General of the Kerala Fire And Rescue Services after three decades of service.

About L2 Empuraan

Sreelekha is not the first person to criticise the scenes depicting violence and politics in L2 Empuraan. Less than a week after its release on March 27, the film’s producers had opted to either cut or tweak scenes in the film, including changing the villain’s name. Despite the controversy, the film has collected over ₹250 crore worldwide at the box office and is the highest-grossing Malayalam film.