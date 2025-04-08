L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal film holds steady and makes 101 crore

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on March 27 to good reviews and controversies. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹101.15 crore net in India by its second Tuesday. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 12: Mohanlal film brings in ₹257 crore but yet to beat 2018) L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reported that L2 Empuraan made an estimated ₹1.25 crore net on its second Tuesday, taking its total to around ₹101.15 crore net in India. The film collected ₹88.25 crore in its first week, impressive numbers for a Malayalam film.

On Friday and the weekend, it made ₹2.9 crore, ₹3.35 crore and ₹3.85 crore net. It brought in ₹1.55 crore net on Monday and sustained the amount on Tuesday, too. The film has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

It has made over ₹80 gross in Kerala alone and is yet to beat the 2023 film 2018 which made over ₹88 crore in the region. “One of the elite few to cross 80 Cr+ in Kerala. History has a new chapter,” wrote the film’s producers about the milestone.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan tells the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam’s (Mohanlal) return to Kerala when he finds out his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) has allied with an extremist called Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh). Stephen takes a break from bringing down drug cartels to focus on issues at home. His right-hand man, Zayed Masood (Prithviraj), and sister, Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), have something personal at stake.

Scenes from the film were chopped and tweaked, as were names, after scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots were criticised. The film’s team has also faced ED raids and been sent IT notices in various cases.