Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal film holds steady and makes 101 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 08, 2025 10:09 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Prithviraj Sukumaran's sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal was released on March 27.

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on March 27 to good reviews and controversies. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 101.15 crore net in India by its second Tuesday. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 12: Mohanlal film brings in 257 crore but yet to beat 2018)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal in a still from the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reported that L2 Empuraan made an estimated 1.25 crore net on its second Tuesday, taking its total to around 101.15 crore net in India. The film collected 88.25 crore in its first week, impressive numbers for a Malayalam film.

On Friday and the weekend, it made 2.9 crore, 3.35 crore and 3.85 crore net. It brought in 1.55 crore net on Monday and sustained the amount on Tuesday, too. The film has crossed the 250 crore mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film.

It has made over 80 gross in Kerala alone and is yet to beat the 2023 film 2018 which made over 88 crore in the region. “One of the elite few to cross 80 Cr+ in Kerala. History has a new chapter,” wrote the film’s producers about the milestone.

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan tells the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam’s (Mohanlal) return to Kerala when he finds out his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) has allied with an extremist called Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh). Stephen takes a break from bringing down drug cartels to focus on issues at home. His right-hand man, Zayed Masood (Prithviraj), and sister, Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), have something personal at stake.

Scenes from the film were chopped and tweaked, as were names, after scenes depicting the 2002 Gujarat riots were criticised. The film’s team has also faced ED raids and been sent IT notices in various cases.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / L2 Empuraan box office collection day 13: Mohanlal film holds steady and makes 101 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On