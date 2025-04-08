L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 12: Mohanlal film brings in 257 crore but yet to beat 2018

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 12: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan is breaking new records every day but has yet to beat the 2023 film 2018 in one regard. According to Sacnilk, the film brought in ₹257 crore worldwide in 12 days, the highest for any Malayalam film so far. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran film almost enters ₹100 crore club in India) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 12: Mohanlal plays the lead role in the Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection

L2 Empuraan made ₹99.90 crore net and ₹116.80 crore gross in India by day twelve, collecting ₹140.20 crore overseas and taking the total worldwide collection to ₹257 crore. The film registered a 16.30% occupancy, despite it being a Monday and its second week. The film’s collections since it made ₹100 crore in two days of release.

And while L2 Empuraan has broken numerous records to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in 2025, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the Malayalam film with the highest opening, there’s one record it needs to break. The film has crossed the ₹80 crore threshold in its home state Kerala, but has yet to beat 2018’s ₹88.7 crore haul in the region.

“Malayalam cinema breaches the 250cr barrier for the first time in its history! The Emperor and his General navigating never seen before territory!” wrote the film’s producers, celebrating the ₹250 crore haul. They also wrote, “One of the elite few to cross 80 Cr+ in Kerala. History has a new chapter.”

About L2 Empuraan

L2 Empuraan sees Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam (Mohanlal) take a break from being down drug syndicates to look into an issue back home in Kerala. His brother, the CM of Kerala, Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) has allied with an extremist Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh) that threatens the secularity of the state. His right hand man Zayed Masood (Prithviraj) has something personal at stake, as does his sister Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier).