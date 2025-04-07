Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran brings in 100 crore in India

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 07, 2025 10:18 PM IST

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Prithviraj Sukumaran directs the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead. 

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directorial and Mohanlal-starrer L2 Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27 and held its own despite the competition from Sikandar. According to Sacnilk, the film made 100.10 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: L2 Empuraan producer shows support to Prithviraj Sukumaran as film collects over 250 crore worldwide amid controversy)

L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal plays the titular character in Prithviraj Sukumaran film.
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal plays the titular character in Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

L2 Empuraan box office collection

The trade website reports that L2 Empuraan made an estimated 1.75 crore net on Monday, taking its total to 100.10 crore net in India. While the film’s collection has dipped as compared to its first week, the numbers are still impressive, given that it’s week two.

The numbers the sequel to the the 2019 film Lucifer has made so far are impressive, making it Malayalam’s highest-grossing film at over 250 crore worldwide. It opened to 21 crore net in India and made 88.25 crore net in its first week. It collected 2.9 crore last Friday, making 3.35 crore and 3.85 crore over the weekend.

Prithviraj also announced on his Instagram that L2 Empuraan is one of the few Malayalam films to cross 80 crore gross in Kerala and the first to bring in a worldwide share of 100 crore.

About L2 Empuraan

In L2 Empuraan, Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. With Zayed Masood's (Prithviraj's help, he takes a break from bringing down drug syndicates to turn his attention back home, where his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) needs to be stopped after he teams up with an extremist (Abhimanyu Singh). His sister Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier) also helps him along the way.

Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Nyla Usha and Eriq Ebouaney also star in it, with Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal making cameos. L2 Empuraan is one of the costliest films made in Malayalam.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
